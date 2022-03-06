GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Declares Dividend of $0.47

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4678 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $140.40 and a 52 week high of $286.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.50.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

