Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $71.82. 272,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,348. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

