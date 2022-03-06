Glenn Kelman Sells 30,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Stephens cut shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Redfin by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Redfin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Redfin by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.