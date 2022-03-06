Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 238.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

ROCK opened at $47.94 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

