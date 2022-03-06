Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,816,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,406,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,800,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,317,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,727,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $2,030,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,825 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,302 over the last quarter.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

