Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

TARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

