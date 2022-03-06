Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $5.38 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.47.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Matthew C. Hill bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.