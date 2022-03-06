Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,518 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

