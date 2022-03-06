Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) by 810.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Katapult were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the third quarter worth $186,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the third quarter worth $380,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 1,030.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 103,060 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the third quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the third quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $1.92 on Friday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo bought 957,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $3,493,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

