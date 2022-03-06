Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 1.4% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $122.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,263. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

