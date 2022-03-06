Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.27 million, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.