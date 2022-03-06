GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$73.50 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GDI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.17.

GDI opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$43.75 and a one year high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$773.26 million and a P/E ratio of 29.43.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

