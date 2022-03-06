Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,950 shares of company stock worth $2,458,481. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $269.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner has a 1-year low of $175.18 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

