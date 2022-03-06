GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $15.30. GAP shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 441,727 shares trading hands.

The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. GAP’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Get GAP alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in GAP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72.

About GAP (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.