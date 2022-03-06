Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 0.78. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

