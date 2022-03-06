G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Volume Increase

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,420 shares.The stock last traded at $18.80 and had previously closed at $19.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.