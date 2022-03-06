FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.92) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.94).

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $59.88.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $238,005.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,077 shares of company stock worth $26,250,631. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.