Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 206.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FULC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FULC opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.70. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after purchasing an additional 433,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,205 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 240,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.