Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

FRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $98.22 on Friday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freshpet by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Freshpet by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.