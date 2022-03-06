Frax Share Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.46 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.99 or 0.00055589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $356.42 million and $9.46 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

