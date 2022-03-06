Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.58. 380,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,310. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $102.67 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

