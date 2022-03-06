Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on FBHS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

FBHS opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

