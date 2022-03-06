Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Lowered to £134.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £156.74 ($210.30) to £134.50 ($180.46) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a £170 ($228.10) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.37) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.51) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £175 ($234.80) to £140 ($187.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £165 ($221.39) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £153.66 ($206.17).

FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,000 ($107.34) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,982 ($107.10) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($264.07). The business’s 50-day moving average is £108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is £123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £14.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

