Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

