First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. 31,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,280. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

