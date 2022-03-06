First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76. First Solar has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $276,330,000 after acquiring an additional 161,310 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after buying an additional 50,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

