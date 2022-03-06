First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.44). Approximately 352,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 103,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.16 ($0.44).

FPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Property Group from GBX 103 ($1.38) to GBX 112 ($1.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Property Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.43 million and a PE ratio of -23.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.96.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

