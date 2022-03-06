First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNLIF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of FNLIF opened at $31.07 on Thursday. First National Financial has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $43.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

