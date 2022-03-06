First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.40 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 851.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

