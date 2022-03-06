First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,545 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

APD stock opened at $228.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.14 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.