First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Holdings Increased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 51.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 79,657 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 97.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,086,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 537,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.