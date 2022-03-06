First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $203,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.