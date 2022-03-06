Financial Contrast: AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) vs. CGI (NYSE:GIB)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) and CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

AgileThought has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AgileThought and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87% CGI 11.42% 20.61% 9.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AgileThought and CGI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 CGI 2 1 9 0 2.58

CGI has a consensus target price of $121.77, indicating a potential upside of 50.66%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than AgileThought.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and CGI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A CGI $9.63 billion 2.04 $1.08 billion $4.45 18.16

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Summary

CGI beats AgileThought on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and Andre Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

