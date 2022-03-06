Financial Comparison: Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) versus FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Evans Bancorp and FNCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp $96.43 million 2.21 $24.04 million $4.37 8.94 FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 3.25 $21.37 million $1.06 9.19

Evans Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FNCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evans Bancorp and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp 24.93% 13.83% 1.12% FNCB Bancorp 35.64% 13.43% 1.37%

Risk and Volatility

Evans Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evans Bancorp and FNCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Evans Bancorp beats FNCB Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds. The Insurance Agency Activities segment includes insurance policies on a commission basis, surety bonds, risk management, and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded on October 28, 1988 and is headquartered in Williamsville, NY.

About FNCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

