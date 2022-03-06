Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIL. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

