FIGS (FIGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $13.44 on Friday. FIGS has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,224,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 46,938 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

