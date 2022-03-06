FIGS (FIGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $13.44 on Friday. FIGS has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70.
In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.
