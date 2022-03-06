Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.60.

FDUS opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

