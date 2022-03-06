Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 7,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

