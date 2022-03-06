Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $318.92

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 318.92 ($4.28) and traded as low as GBX 272.50 ($3.66). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.68), with a volume of 612,995 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 318.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 322.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.
Fidelity European Trust Company Profile (LON:FEV)
