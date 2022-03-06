Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $318.92

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 318.92 ($4.28) and traded as low as GBX 272.50 ($3.66). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.68), with a volume of 612,995 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 318.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 322.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile (LON:FEV)

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.