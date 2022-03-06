Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $169.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,789.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $145.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

