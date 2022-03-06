Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. 185,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.63. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.