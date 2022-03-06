Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,508 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 2.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $111,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CarMax by 7.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in CarMax by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $6,665,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $245,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,870. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.03.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

