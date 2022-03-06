Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $31,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

THG traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.23 and a twelve month high of $144.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

