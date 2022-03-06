Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 26,399 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $73,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after buying an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 297.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,254,000 after buying an additional 1,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 43.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $233,576,000 after buying an additional 879,803 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $118.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average is $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

