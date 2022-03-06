Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Loop Capital cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

SPSC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.50. 133,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,804. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.