Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 245 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,881 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $86.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,802. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $78.89 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $601.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.26.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CATC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

