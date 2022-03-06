Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Short Interest Up 37.2% in February

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,040,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 10,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after acquiring an additional 337,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,498,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

