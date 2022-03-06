Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Critical Comparison

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Farfetch alerts:

This table compares Farfetch and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch 64.79% -331.09% 41.12% Rimini Street -4.37% -8.25% 4.95%

This table compares Farfetch and Rimini Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $2.26 billion 2.31 $1.47 billion ($1.07) -13.78 Rimini Street $326.78 million 0.00 $12.98 million ($0.31) N/A

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Farfetch has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Farfetch and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 3 10 0 2.77 Rimini Street 0 1 2 0 2.67

Farfetch presently has a consensus price target of $43.08, indicating a potential upside of 192.25%. Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Farfetch.

Summary

Farfetch beats Rimini Street on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Rimini Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.