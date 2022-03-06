Family Capital Trust Co Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $110.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,556,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,430. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

