F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $201.78. The company had a trading volume of 476,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,938. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $49,813.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,053. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in F5 Networks by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.